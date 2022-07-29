Purchase Access

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) provides an extra layer of security for your accounts, but it’s important to think before you click. Cybercriminals can use an attack method called MFA prompt bombing to get around MFA protections and overwhelm you with prompts via email, text message, or phone call.

For example, cybercriminals may attempt to log in to an account using your credentials. Then, they'll request a phone call MFA verification, which is sent to the phone number you use for MFA. Cybercriminals will often request these verifications late at night when you're asleep and unprepared. If you accept the phone call and press the button to verify your identity, you may grant the cybercriminals access to your account. Once the cybercriminals bypass your MFA, they can use your account to achieve their malicious goals.



