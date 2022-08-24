Scam of the Week file art

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

While making a phone call may seem harmless, you should always consider who’s on the other end of the line. Cybercriminals can use callback phishing scams to trick you into calling them directly. Once you’re on the phone, cybercriminals will ask you to share sensitive information or grant them access to your device.

In one scam, cybercriminals send you an email that says you’ve subscribed to a service with automatic payments. The email also includes a phone number that you can call if you have any questions. When you call the phone number, the cybercriminals will ask for remote access to your desktop so that they can cancel the subscription for you.



Tags

Load comments