Ruby Claire (Eberle) Jacobson, 96
Ruby Claire (Eberle) Jacobson, Williston, passed away peacefully at Monument Health Hospital, Rapid City, SD, surrounded by loving family, on July 26, 2022 at the age of 96. She lived life on life’s terms, learning the secret to a long and fulfilling life was to serve others. She didn’t look at defeat as an option, using the mantra that “every day is an adventure.”
Ruby was born and raised in Sweetwater, Texas, where she developed writing, musical, and barrel racing abilities. At 15, she saw a soldier at a USO Club dance in Sweetwater, Texas, referred to him at that time as “a tall drink of water,” and told her mother, “I’m going to marry that man.” Ruby had always dreamed she would marry someone where she could have babies and a horse. Her dream came true.
At age 17, on February 15, 1944, she married Irving Pendley Jacobson (all she knew him by was Jake) and her life changed forever. When he returned stateside from his service in WWII, they moved to Bonetraill, ND, where they began their farming career. From their union came six children, and the deal was sealed. Her family was her life. Ruby grew big vegetable gardens and canned many vegetables as well as fruits to feed her family and many others. She began sending fabulous Christmas letters to all the relatives every year. It was the foreshadowing of the time when she would send homemade birthday cards to all her kids as well as grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandkids as the years passed by. Everyone looked forward to her cards and wit that came within them. In 2008, she started writing her autobiography and it was published so that each family member would have a history of this incredible woman.
In 1968, Ruby and Pendley became partners in Wally’s Bar in Grenora, ND, and Ruby became a full-time bartender. A strong business was built and a second bar, Sports Bar, was added. Also during this time, The Grenora Café needed new ownership. Ruby and Pendley stepped into that role as well to build a thriving business where people drove from miles around for sumptuous meals — the Sunday Smorgasbord was a great hit. Later in life, Ruby also lived in Williston and Bismarck, ND.
Through all the ups and downs, trials and celebrations, the one constant was Ruby’s strong faith in God. She was active in St. Boniface Catholic Church in the altar society as well as providing her musical background to sing and play the organ. She was dedicated to praying every day and did so until the end of her life. But most all the time, she didn’t pray for herself. She prayed for everyone else. For people she knew. For people she didn’t know. She was constantly giving and caring for others. It was her calling card all her life and she deeply affected many people, bringing hope and acceptance to their lives. Just good old-fashioned love for others, practicing “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.
The forward of her book says it well: “Her story describes what built this rugged, desolate-at-times land. Never give up. Never give in. Have faith. Keep praying. Cherish the good times. All things work for good. Take the best from each day for it is a gift, freely given…It was all about her dream; yet it was never about her.” Throughout her life, she would remind her family, “God writes straight with crooked lines.” In her final days, she told a doctor, “I might live to be 103.” He chuckled and said, “Do you want to do that, Ruby?” She said, “No. But I’ve had to do a lot of things I didn’t want to do,” with a twinkle in her eye.
Ruby is survived by her son, Larry (Jeanne) Jacobson of Bonetraill, ND, Dawn (Darren) Birkeland, Marti (Ron) Pankowski, Travis (Ann) Jacobson, Lonny (Julie) Jacobson, Brandee (Justin) Hanson; daughter Pam (Arden) Lund of Medicine Lake, MT, Mandie (Troy) Sundsted, Mel (KC) Holum, Derek (Shelby) Lund, Pat (Marta) Lund; daughter Karmen (Jim) Siirtola of Mandan, ND, Toby (Maddie) Muse, Dusty (Jared) Simmons, Heather Siirtola, Ben (Shyla) Muse, Heidi (Quintez) McDonald-Gibson; son Lucas (Ana) Jacobson of Crystal, MN; 17 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Pendley; two children, Loretta (Bill) Bakken and Pat Jacobson, one grandchild, Jake Siirtola, and one great-grandchild, Conor Volz.
Ruby’s children learned their mom was really the glue that held everything together for the family she cherished throughout her life. Perhaps these few verses from a poem written for her sum it up the best:
See, Grandma, she’s got us all covered,
With the method we’ve learned to call glue;
Making sure family’s protected,
And God is on board for you.
There are days we may have to wonder,
And sometimes we may stop and ask;
What does abiding faith look like?
And “Mine Ruby’s” face colors the glass.
She was one of a kind. To say she will be missed is an understatement. She is celebrating with our Lord whom she has always loved with all her heart. Her wisdom lives on.
Ruby’s Funeral Mass will be held Monday, August 1, 2022 at 1:30 pm (CDT) at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Grenora, ND. Father John Paul Gardner will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Grenora Cemetery in Grenora, ND. Visitation will be held on Sunday, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND and an hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.
A family service will be held Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 7 p.m. (CDT) at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, North Dakota.
The Funeral Mass will be recorded, you can view Ruby’s service directly on her obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.