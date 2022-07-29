Ruby Claire (Eberle) Jacobson, 96

Ruby Claire (Eberle) Jacobson, Williston, passed away peacefully at Monument Health Hospital, Rapid City, SD, surrounded by loving family, on July 26, 2022 at the age of 96. She lived life on life’s terms, learning the secret to a long and fulfilling life was to serve others. She didn’t look at defeat as an option, using the mantra that “every day is an adventure.”



