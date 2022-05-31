Purchase Access

Rosella Hagen, 99, of Williston, passed away peacefully at her home, under the care of hospice on Saturday, May 29, 2022.

Her Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Chapel of First Lutheran Church in Williston. Burial in Riverview Cemetery will follow the funeral service.

Visitation will be at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and on Friday from 9:00 AM until noon and for the hour preceding the service at the church.

A complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Rosella or leave condolences for her family.



