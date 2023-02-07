The Richland Bantam Hockey team played three games in three days over the weekend.
The first game on Feb. 3 against the Bismarck Capitals Red Team was close, with neither team wanting to give an inch during the first quarter. After a 1-1 tie at the end of the first period, Korbyn Johnston (#32) scored a goal for the Rangers.
Bismarck took the advantage during the second period, going up 3-2. Brady Collins (#11) scored the second goal of the game for Richland.
The third period ended up to be high scoring, and Richland fought hard. Bismarck scored the first two goals, putting 5-2 on the board, but Richland refused to stop fighting. Nicolas Farrow (#22) scored for Richland, followed by Kalen Price (#10) - bring it to 5-4.
After a Bismarck score late in the game, giving them a two-point advantage, Korbyn Johnston (#32) scored again - leaving the final score 6-5, with Bismarck winning.
The next day, Richland went against the Bismarck White Team and yielded a shut-out victory of 5-0.
Kalen Price (#10), Miguel Trevino (#19), Nicolas Farrow (#22), Korbyn Johnston (#34) and Brady Collins (#11) all contributed goals to the win.
Richland finished the trio of games on Sunday, going up against the Mandan Mayhem. The Mandan boys took an early lead in the first period, and then scored early in the second period, giving them a two-point lead.
Korbyn Johnston (#34) scored the lone goal for Richland in the game, but the team was not victorious, with Mandan winning 4-1.