Reese Albert Williamson passed away on August 31, at the Mountrail Bethel Home in Stanley, North Dakota.
His Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Sunset Rest Cemetery in Ray, ND. Heidi Coughlin ~ Certified
Funeral Celebrant will Officiate the Service. Fellowship and Luncheon to follow at the Senior Center in Ray, ND.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 6 at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Downtown Williston from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM.
Reese Albert Williamson was born on February 13, 1936 to Albert and Mildred (Bickel) Williamson in Ray, North Dakota.
Reese was raised and educated in Ray. He had a love of carpentry and made many intricate beautifully crafted replicas of various types of vehicles and heavy equipment. A fun hobby of his was to relax and visit with people in the Minot Mall “meeting area."
He is survived by his brother, Herb (Avis) Williamson; nephew, Wade (Audrey), along with their children, Kailey (Clint) Bushman and their children, Charlie and Kelly Bushman; Rielee Williamson, and Ashlee Williamson; niece, Jackie Williamson, along with her daughter Emily (Weston) Lee, and their children Hannah and Millie Lee; niece, Jeannine (Nathan) Schrum along
with their children, Mady, Bruklyn, Hutson, and Braxtan.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Albert and Mildred; and son, Joseph.
Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home is in care of arrangements - share memories of Reese on our website eversoncoughlin.com