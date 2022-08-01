Summer fruit salad

Berries of choice and vanilla yogurt make an excellent summer fruit salad.

Earlier this summer there was this idea of how great it would be to see weekly recipes in the newspaper. Something fun, yummy and even slightly educational, if it showcased a new kitchen tip that made the daily task of feeding oneself easier. A place where readers could also submit a family favorite recipe or a kitchen tip that has made their time well spent in food preparation.

Fast forward a few weeks later, the idea is turning into more of a physical concept, and I have to start going through my recipes, narrowing down options of what is good, edible, worth the time to make it and above all delicious. This first recipe seems to be the hardest to choose as it is the one that will lead the way for future recipes of the week. Gee golly, no pressure at all..



