Earlier this summer there was this idea of how great it would be to see weekly recipes in the newspaper. Something fun, yummy and even slightly educational, if it showcased a new kitchen tip that made the daily task of feeding oneself easier. A place where readers could also submit a family favorite recipe or a kitchen tip that has made their time well spent in food preparation.
Fast forward a few weeks later, the idea is turning into more of a physical concept, and I have to start going through my recipes, narrowing down options of what is good, edible, worth the time to make it and above all delicious. This first recipe seems to be the hardest to choose as it is the one that will lead the way for future recipes of the week. Gee golly, no pressure at all..
Do I present the kid's favorite and oh so easy chocolate chip recipe, or a four-ingredient summer squash recipe that turned out delicious? I even have a pork enchilada recipe that is worth the time spent in cobbling it together.
But in the end, with this heat wave I wanted something simple, fast and delicious. That narrowed my options down somewhat. Leaving me with two main contenders: a recipe that I tried just recently for “that’s not bbq” lil’ smokies that was inspired by a slow cooker recipe for kielbasa’s bites and a simple recipe for fruit salad.
That’s not a bbq sauce - Lil’ Smokies
2 pkg of cocktail weenies or lil’ smokies
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 cup of unsweetened applesauce
3 cloves of garlic - minced or crushed
1/4 tsp of red pepper flakes
Combine all ingredients in a pan, stir and let it come to a simmer. That’s it.
This was a recipe that I came upon while looking for something fast and easy but was not a tomato-based barbecue that can be added to a potluck or used as an appetizer. The thing about this recipe is that it is easy to increase or decrease the ingredient portions. As it stands right now, it will leave leftover sauce.
Fruit salad
2 cups Sliced strawberries
1 cup Raspberries
1 cup Blackberries
1/4 cup Dried cranberries
1 cup of yogurt
The hardest thing with this fruit salad is mainly opening the yogurt container. You start with a selection of fruit. Any will do. I have a tendency to choose berries. But I will admit now to never having tried this with melons. I go with strawberries and at least 2 other types of fruit currently looking good in the produce section. One winter afternoon, I even threw in a handful of dried cranberries and dried blueberries to help balance out the few strawberries, raspberries and pineapple for a last minute get together that evening.
Once the random berries are piled in the bowl then I scoop vanilla yogurt over it. That’s it. You choose your berries and the brand of yogurt. Stir together and chill till ready to serve.