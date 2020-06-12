Ralph Routledge, 69, of Williston, passed away at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, under the care of Hospice, on Monday evening, June 8, 2020.
Ralph Eugene Routledge was born on March 10, 1951 to Leland and Margie (Johnson) Routledge in Minot, North Dakota. In his early years the family made the move to Williston, ND where they made their home.
After school, he was united in marriage to Patsy Williams and from that union came two daughters, Kari and Kristie. That marriage was dissolved. Later in time, he was united in marriage to Julie Thompson and from that union came two boys, Todd and Scott. Later, that marriage was dissolved.
After his marriage to Julie was dissolved, he moved to Las Vegas and worked as a tile and marble layer. He enjoyed taking his sailboat out on Lake Mead any chance he had. Later, he moved back to North Dakota and accepted a job for the county as a heavy equipment operator. He retired from that position and resided in Wildrose.
Ralph liked to ride his horse Rosco, sail his sailboat and help out on the ranch of Randy and Anna Snellman. Ralph was an excellent dancer and women would stand in line for a dance. He was also an excellent pool player and won many trophies at tournaments.
Ralph is survived by his sons, Todd (Garilea) Thrash, Scott Thrash of Fort Worth, Texas; daughters, Kari (Sam) Hastings, Kristie Marmon of Williston, ND; brother, Robert Routledge of Lewistown, MT; sisters, LaVonne (Gary) Twite of Ft. Qui Appell, SK, Marlene Wayne of Williston, ND; 10 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Leland and Margie Routledge; and brother, LeRoy Routledge.
