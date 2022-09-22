AMTRAK PHOTO

Amtrak continues on schedule

 Sidney Herald

Major railroad unions including BNSF, Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern CSX and Kansas City Southern and a labor union that represents engineers and conductors have reached tentative agreements during national bargaining talks thus putting a moratorium on a scheduled strike. A cool-off period ending on Sept. 16 was put into place by the federal government before the union can vote to accept or decline the deal on the table.

Part of the deal that negotiators brought to the table included a 24 percent pay raise over the course of five years, adjustments to health care premiums and an annual lump sum payment of $1,000 per employee over the course of five years.



