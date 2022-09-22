Major railroad unions including BNSF, Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern CSX and Kansas City Southern and a labor union that represents engineers and conductors have reached tentative agreements during national bargaining talks thus putting a moratorium on a scheduled strike. A cool-off period ending on Sept. 16 was put into place by the federal government before the union can vote to accept or decline the deal on the table.
Part of the deal that negotiators brought to the table included a 24 percent pay raise over the course of five years, adjustments to health care premiums and an annual lump sum payment of $1,000 per employee over the course of five years.
The unions have yet to vote on the tentative agreements put into place during the talks. This deal would affect approximately 60,000 railroad employees. If the vote is unsuccessful, the parties will then enter back into negotiations and work together to determine the best way to move forward.
The parties spent over 20 consecutive hours reaching this proposed deal, reaching an agreement less than 24 hours before railroad workers were scheduled to walk off and strike.
According to the Federal Railroad Administration, about 28 percent of the nation’s long-distance trade is moved by ton-miles (the length and weight freight travels). Had the strike moved forward, the nation would see around 7,000 trains sitting idle and affecting the economy by seeing travel, food, fuel and textiles come to a halt and not reaching their destinations.
Union Pacific has canceled a previously set embargo on certain commodities and is working with customers to address backlogs and Amtrak has restored its normal operations.