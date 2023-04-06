Hazards that could be lurking in drinking water

The EPA seeks to establish legally enforceable levels for six PFAS known to be found in drinking water.

A proposal for the first-ever national drinking water standards for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the United States was announced in mid-March. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposes to establish legally enforceable levels for six PFAS known to be found in drinking water.

PFAS are a category of manufactured chemicals that can cause serious health problems, including cancer, if people are exposed to them over a long period of time.



