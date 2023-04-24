prescribed burn theodore roosevelt national park

Firefighters conduct a prescribed fire on two burn units (Sheep and Northwest Corner) located in the Northern Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

 J. Michael Johnson

MEDORA — Spring prescribed burns are planned in both the North and South Units of Theodore Roosevelt National Park. These burns will only occur when conditions such as humidity, wind and temperature are conducive to prescribed fire operations.

If conditions are met, three units totaling 1,148 acres are planned for prescription. The North Unit burn will concentrate on 669 acres in the northwest corner of the park. Two South Unit burns of approximately 479 acres total will be conducted along the southeast corner of the park and in the Upper Paddock Trail area.



