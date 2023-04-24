MEDORA — Spring prescribed burns are planned in both the North and South Units of Theodore Roosevelt National Park. These burns will only occur when conditions such as humidity, wind and temperature are conducive to prescribed fire operations.
If conditions are met, three units totaling 1,148 acres are planned for prescription. The North Unit burn will concentrate on 669 acres in the northwest corner of the park. Two South Unit burns of approximately 479 acres total will be conducted along the southeast corner of the park and in the Upper Paddock Trail area.
The U.S. Forest Service also announced prescribed burning on the Sheyenne National Grassland during the first two weeks of May, weather permitting. The burns are planned for multiple areas of the Sheyenne National Grassland in North Dakota.
Prescribed burns help clear invasive vegetation and promote native prairie restoration. Burns can help prevent the spread of currently burning coal seam fires, reduce fuels and can create a fire break that helps slow or stop a fire.
The Forest Service will communicate with area fire departments, emergency management, and law enforcement before any prescribed burns; signs indicating “prescribed burns ahead” will be posted on nearby roadways and trails.
“Benefits from applying prescribed fire to the landscape can be significant. Our collaborative partnerships with the Sheyenne Valley Grazing Association, cooperating agencies, local area Volunteer Fire Departments, the North Dakota Forest Service, the Nature Conservancy, and other partners are rooted in the values of shared stewardship and are instrumental to successful implementation of prescribed burns across the District,” said Sheyenne District Ranger, Kurt Staton.
Many plants and animals of North Dakota’s prairies, woodlands and wetlands are fire adapted and need periodic fires to thrive. The burns are intended to reduce non-native species and invasive trees and shrubs.
For more information on the prescribed burns, please contact Zac Thompson, Grasslands Assistant Fire Management Officer, at 605-374-3592.
For more information about Theodore Roosevelt National Park visit www.nps.gov/thro.