We are less than a month away from the community-wide celebration for XWA’s completion and I can hardly believe it. On one hand, finishing this project has been a long time coming. On the other, it’s the quickest commercial airport build since World War II.
It is hard to explain just how much went into this project, the planning, the man hours, the meetings, the paperwork, the contracts, the research — it’s a lot. So much that now, looking back even with a very busy month and some major milestones ahead, it is hard to believe how far we have come. One of the things we have been doing to prepare for the grand opening is to put together some of the key information about the project. The Williston Basin International Airport, just like Sloulin Field, is and forever will be a part of our region’s history.
That said, we have been doing a lot of research, reading, and writing over at City Hall while trying to put this history together. During all of this, I have spent a considerable amount of time looking at old articles and editorials in the Williston Herald. First, when you stack up all the tasks and add up all of the boxes that needed to be ticked to make XWA happen, well, it’s pretty overwhelming.
Taking this — XWA, years of planning, hundreds of people — into account, I can honestly say that the only thing harder for me to believe than the fact that we are a month away from the opening date is just how much Williston has grown and changed in that time.
When I looked back at those old articles, there were several editorials written between 2011-2015 that really struck me. It’s not that I don’t remember those years, it’s that we have left those years behind us and re-emerged a better, brighter Williston with the same values and strong identity that caused those former residents who visited during the boom years to write to their hometown paper and express their upset and anger.
One writer said that the friendly faces of their hometown were suddenly missing. Maybe those friendly faces were harder to spot in 2011, but they’ve always been here; and what’s more is that now, in 2019, as a community that has tripled in size, we have three times as many friendly faces. Three times the number of good neighbors.
Three times the amount of people contributing to the culture and community values in northwest North Dakota and I hope to see all of you at XWA next month.