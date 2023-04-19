grass prairie prairieland

A good moisture year in 2022 means skeletons of purple coneflower, wild licorice, thimbleweed, goldenrods, little bluestem, big bluestem and others are showing in 2023.

 Nick Simonson

While taking a walk at the Belfield “Dam” Park (some locals told me they want to change the name, but my kids and I kind of like it), my 10-year-old Chocolate Labrador Retriever Muffin and I were looking at last year’s prairie skeletons.

2022 must have been a good moisture year for this little remnant of prairie because I see skeletons of purple coneflower, wild licorice, thimbleweed, goldenrods, little bluestem, big bluestem and others. Seeing the evidence of last year’s growth makes me think of how my first summer in western North Dakota will be. What plethora of prairie plants and colors will I see?



