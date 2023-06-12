Plenty of programs at Parks and Rec coming up By Chanse Hall Williston Herald Jun 12, 2023 Jun 12, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Williston Parks and Rec are staying busy this summer season with plenty of programs coming up.Already, underway, Parks and Rec are putting on a Kids Camp that will run through July and into part of August.The camp includes preschool and kinder camp and is available for a full day, or even half days.Signing your kids up is easy by heading to willistonparks.com/camp.Camp themes include:June 5-9: City HeroesJune 12-16: HolidazeJune 19-23: Career DayzJune 26-30: Wild CardJuly 10-14: STEM ManiaJuly 17-21: Shark WeekJuly 24-28: Happy CampersJuly 31-4: Ninja WarriorSome camp themes will see special guests and themed events.Holidaze, from June 12-16, will see the Grinch, Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Easter Bunny and include a costume party, Leprechaun hunt and more.Career Dayz will see guests from the Williston Airport, Messer Dental and Agricultural and include themed crafts, games and fun.Wild Card, June 26-30, will help the kids beat the late June heat with an ice cream truck and include face painting, fairy tale dress up, sports, games, crafts and Youth Education on Stage.Questions for Kids Camp can be directed to miranda@wprd.us.Youth ProgramsOther youth programs coming up are Summer Hoops Academy, What's Up Paddleboard camp and Youth Golf.From June 13 to June 29, Williston Basin Basketball Club will put on a Summer Hoops Academy that is available for Kindergarten to ninth grade. A paddleboard camp at Spring Lake park will see three sessions between June 19-22, June 26-29 and July 10-13.The Youth Golf camp will take place at The Muni with four sessions available from June 12-15, June 19-22, July 10-13 and July 17-20.Family EventsWilliston Parks and Rec has family events scheduled as well with Open SK8 NITE at the Raymond Center June 15. It's Dude's Day is a father son event at The Raymond Center and will include mini golfing, corn hole, target practice and fun games on June 21 and 22.Check out willistonparks.com to stay up-to-date on the goings on at Parks and Rec. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Internet Computer Science Job Market Radio Broadcasting Tv Broadcasting Load comments Most Popular Williston teacher placed on leave resigns; 2 others fired Miss North Dakota and Miss North Dakota Teen crowned WPD finds nothing criminal in matter involving teacher-student Winners announced for Miss ND 2023 preliminary competitions Doc Holliday's celebrates 10-year anniversary in Williston 1,000 frac tanks to be auctioned by Williston Tank House 'not haunted,' but it has a cool story Man dies after rock strikes car he was driving Egeberg brings autism awareness to D.C. TruWealth Financial Baseball Tournament schedule