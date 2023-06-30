Peralta, Ocampo welcome baby girl Jun 30, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Zurith Sarahi Garcia Peralta and David Garcia Ocampo welcomed a baby girl into their family on Thursday, June 29, 2023.The eight-pound 10-ounce bundle was born at 5:57 p.m. in Williston at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Health Care Alternative Medicine Philosophy Load comments See more e-editions Today's Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 9 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Williams County SWAT assists Williston PD Fatal accident near Watford City Joe Dirt pageant draws crowd Boom 18U sweeps tournament bracket; crowned Mt Rushmore Classic Champions Williston State College announces three major capital projects Explosion at oil facility likely from lightning strike New hotel breaks ground at 4 Bears Casino & Lodge Upper Missouri Valley Fair underway Commissioners choose to cut power to crypto building Walkaway reported from Missouri River Correctional Facility