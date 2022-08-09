Puyallip Mavericks- WA

Back Row: (L to R) Zach Morris, Quinncey Ratteray, Kenyan Millett.

Middle Row: (L to R) Manager Buddy Low, Anthony Gotay, Ka’eo Smith, Gavin Seifert, Drew Baker, Lane Mahlum, Coach Charles Mahlum.

Front Row: (L to R) Cade Bellerive, Maleeq Razzaq, Busby Low, Kaleel Razzaq, Graysen Pedersen, Drew Nisco.

28. Drew Baker

9. Cade Bellerive



