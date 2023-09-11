Pacey Fredrickson

Pacey Nick Fredrickson, 12, a beloved son, brother, and friend went home to be with Jesus, whom he loved with all his heart, on Thursday, September 7, 2023. Pacey leaves behind cherished memories and a legacy of laughter and love.
Pacey was born on August 15, 2011, to Nick and Teddi (Jorgenson) Fredrickson. Pacey completed the Fredrickson family in a way that only he could. He was a beautiful blend of both his mom and dad with his dad’s bleached blonde hair and his mom’s twinkling brown eyes. His heart was deeply connected to his family, especially his brother and sister with whom he shared countless precious adventures. His sister Savanna said it best, “He’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me.” His mom agreed saying, “He was the best thing that happened to our family.” He lived for the days of large family gatherings when everyone was under one roof and everywhere you looked there was a cousin to play with.
As a baby, Pacey was carefree, often preferring to be “naked baby,” even when clothes were considered the more suitable option. As he became more mobile, he did not like his knees to touch the ground and opted to bear crawl. The unique way he moved allowed him to move faster, keeping his parents and siblings always on their toes. As he grew, he still preferred to be as carefree and naked as he could be while being socially appropriate. On more than one occasion, his cousin Aiden would playfully pants him, only to reveal his lack of underwear. It was quite a sight for everyone around. He even played a baseball game or two without underwear, which had everyone in the stands in stitches noticing the catcher’s little butt-crack in front of them. He was old enough to know better, but young enough to not have a care in the world about it.
Pacey was a free spirit who loved the simple pleasures of life. Reeling in fish, riding horses, letting ocean waves take him out, jumping on the trampoline, being outside with his dog Bailey, and belting Taylor Swift with Savvy at the top of their lungs, were just a few of his favorite past times. His greatest peace was found in the great outdoors. He had an undeniable passion for sports, most specifically football and basketball. He would often be found in the yard playing football with Noah for hours or in the driveway playing basketball on “Pacer’s Court,” a space he created with dreams of one day playing professional basketball. During the last basketball game of 2022 his passion for the game and remarkable sportsmanship shined brightly on the court as he scored an impressive 20 points, making three three-pointers that lead to a tied game with seconds left. Unfortunately, the Rancher’s lost that game, with a buzzer-beater shot, but Pacey walked up to the kid who scored after and said, “nice shot!”
When Pacey was about three years old, Teddi remembered watching an episode of “The Doctors” on television the day before his sister Savanna’s fourth grade birthday party, that talked about kids crawling into claw machines. She thought, man, parents really need to keep a better eye on their kids and there is no way that a kid could fit in there. Little did she know the next day Pacey would climb into a claw machine at Pizza Hut. No one knew where he had run off to, but soon spotted a little blonde head popping up into the toys of the machine. Teddi and Nick were able to tug him out only experiencing a hiccup when his head came down crookedly. The impossible thought that a kid could not fit in a claw machine was quickly proved possible by a determined Pacey.
What Pacey considered his greatest achievement and made 2016 the best year of his life was winning the Powers Lake Fishing Derby with a five pound Northern that was nearly as big as he was. It was a remarkable achievement that he cherished and made sure to proudly display the trophy in his room.
He was always good for a laugh with quippy one-liners and his unrivaled style, which he dubbed, “drippy.” His unique ability to be unable to read the room resulted in questionable quotes at terrible times and often left everyone laughing.
He loved video games and aspired to be a TikTok sensation and influencer. He loved creating videos and poured his heart and soul into videos with topics of things he loved. Sports and Jesus. He would share his thoughts on his favorite sports teams and deliver powerful sermons that only a twelve-year-old could give in hopes of leading people to Jesus. His charisma and personality were a shining light on TikTok and in real life.
Saying prayers with his family was a nightly tradition Pacey staunchly adhered to in his brief time on this earth. It was a true testament to his unwavering faith and his connection to his family. Listening to the soothing song of “Cowboy Jack,” his favorite lullaby, coupled with snuggling into his favorite blankets, especially his Savvy blanket, never failed to put him to sleep.
Pacey Nick Fredrickson was baptized into the kingdom of heaven with his big brother, Noah, in the summer of 2020. He brightened the lives of all who knew and loved him. His laughter, love and zest for life will forever be etched in our hearts. Though he has left this world too suddenly, his spirit will continue to shine brightly through the memories he created, love that he shared, and the legacy he leaves. Pacey’s unique journey through life will be remembered and celebrated by all who were fortunate to be a part of it.
Be present, take the time. This life passes all too quickly. Let’s keep Pacey’s legacy alive.
#LoveLikeJesusLiveLikePacey
Pacey was preceded in death by his grandma, Toddey Fredrickson; grandpa, Harold Jorgenson; and aunts, Ronda Wisthoff and Lifang Lu.
He is survived by his loving parents, Nick and Teddi Fredrickson; brother, Noah (Keilani) Fredrickson; sister, Savanna Fredrickson; dog, Bailey and cat, Oreo; grandparents, Bonnie Jorgenson, Terry (Linda) Fredrickson; aunts and uncles, Dave (Tam) Wisthoff, Steven (Cheryl) Jorgenson, Scott Jorgenson, Todd (Anita) Jorgenson, Robin (Cory) Johnson, Jamey (Sara) Fredrickson, Scott Fredrickson; cousins, Anna (Jason) Nordloef, and kids Aiden (Marissa), Isaac (Sierra), Cade and Trey; David (Jana) Wisthoff, and kids Lucy, Charlie, James and Mark; Sarah (Mike) Stanley, and kids Esther and Titus; Seth (Brooke) Wisthoff, and kids Olivia, Abram, Amelia; Ciarra (Calby) Beckstrand, and kids Marlee and Norah; Samantha (Evan) Osterbrink, and kids Vincent, Eden, Leila and Elsie; Haley (Ryder) Olson and Rustin; Madison Johnson; Josiah Jorgenson; Keira Fredrickson; Laiken Fredrickson; and numerous friends and classmates.
There will be a Friends and Family Service from 4:00-6:30 p.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023, at the Bethel Baptist Church in Powers Lake, North Dakota. Pacey's Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Powers Lake High School Gymnasium in Powers Lake, North Dakota. Pastor Mike Fraunfelter will officiate. Pacey will be laid to rest in the Bethel Baptist Cemetery in Powers Lake, North Dakota.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, you can view Pacey’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.springanstevenson.com.
Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley have been entrusted with arrangements and services. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.