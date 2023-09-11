Pacey Fredrickson

Pacey Nick Fredrickson, 12, a beloved son, brother, and friend went home to be with Jesus, whom he loved with all his heart, on Thursday, September 7, 2023. Pacey leaves behind cherished memories and a legacy of laughter and love. 

Pacey was born on August 15, 2011, to Nick and Teddi (Jorgenson) Fredrickson.  Pacey completed the Fredrickson family in a way that only he could. He was a beautiful blend of both his mom and dad with his dad’s bleached blonde hair and his mom’s twinkling brown eyes. His heart was deeply connected to his family, especially his brother and sister with whom he shared countless precious adventures. His sister Savanna said it best, “He’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me.” His mom agreed saying, “He was the best thing that happened to our family.” He lived for the days of large family gatherings when everyone was under one roof and everywhere you looked there was a cousin to play with.



