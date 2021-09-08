Today's thought for Sept. 8 Sep 8, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “Evil isn’t prejudiced. It doesn’t care what you look like; it just wants a place to rest. It’s up to you whether you give it that place.” — Ruby Bridges Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Place Today Ruby Bridges Prejudice Look Like Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 9 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Former school technology chief accused of illegally copying district data Ward: More than 50 percent of CHI St. Alexius Williston's patients are COVID-19 positive Global market forces, ESG pressures likely to keep Bakken production flat for foreseeable future Viva Las Vegas! Williston Basin International Airport welcomes Sun Country Airlines as first flight lands Kelly Skelton, 51 2 accused of selling pain pills Coyotes lose to Bismarck Century CHI offering Drive-through COVID-19 testing even as North Dakota highlights testing importance, treatments WHS boys cross country places 1st out of 21 teams Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back