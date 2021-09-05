Today's thought for Sept. 5 Sep 5, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “If you’re purely after facts, please buy yourself the phone directory of Manhattan. It has 4 million times correct facts. But it doesn’t illuminate.” — Werner Herzog Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Phone Directory Fact Werner Herzog Today Illuminate Manhattan Load comments MOST POPULAR Ward: More than 50 percent of CHI St. Alexius Williston's patients are COVID-19 positive Former school technology chief accused of illegally copying district data 2 accused of selling pain pills Enerplus refines its assets with sale of "non-strategic" acres in the Bakken Viva Las Vegas! Williston Basin International Airport welcomes Sun Country Airlines as first flight lands City Commission approves bid to begin construction of new animal control facility for police department Sanford continues with plans to set up clinic, hospital in Williston Square Coyotes lose to Bismarck Century Kenneth Carlson, 60 Kelly Skelton, 51 Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back