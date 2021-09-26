Today's thought for Sept. 26 Sep 26, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “Luck has nothing to do with it. I have spent many, many hours, countless hours, on the court working for my one moment in time, not knowing when it would come.” — Serena Williams Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Luck Today Hour Serena Williams Moment Load comments MOST POPULAR Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Man charged with attempted murder after Sunday shooting Attempted murder trial continued after juror tests positive for COVID Marian Jessica Cook, 27 Police: Man had dozens of explicit images of children Slim Chickens celebrates newest location with Williston Square groundbreaking 22-year-old shot early Sunday morning in Williston Burgum: Net neutral goal set off $25 billion 'cascade' of interest in North Dakota Helms: North Dakota no longer No. 2 oil producer in Nation, but carbon projects takes the sting out of that Williston Fire Department volunteers return from Louisiana Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back