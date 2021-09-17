Today's thought for Sept. 17 Sep 17, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “I’d take a look at my own self in the mirror and wonder how it was possible that anybody could manage such an enormous thing as being what he was.” — Ken Kesey, “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Self Mirror Ken Kesey Look Such Today Cuckoo's Nest Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 9 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Police: Man had dozens of explicit images of children Williams County doctor shares his perspective fighting for lives during the COVID-19 pandemic Teachers honor firefighters by climbing steps for 20th anniversary of 9/11 Police: Man hid fentanyl pills inside teddy bear An open letter to superintendents, school board members, and parents Cynthia Ann (Schwede) Sylte, 64 Mark Lynn Osborn, 60 1 killed, 2 injured in crash on 1806 Divide County man sentenced for shaking baby Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back