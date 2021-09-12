Today's thought for Sept. 12 Sep 12, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “The final test of truth is ridicule. Very few dogmas have ever faced it and survived.” — H.L. Mencken Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Test Dogma Ridicule Today Truth Load comments MOST POPULAR Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Williams County doctor shares his perspective fighting for lives during the COVID-19 pandemic Global market forces, ESG pressures likely to keep Bakken production flat for foreseeable future An open letter to superintendents, school board members, and parents Divide County man sentenced for shaking baby CHI offering drive-through COVID-19 testing even as North Dakota highlights testing importance, treatments Teachers honor firefighters by climbing steps for 20th anniversary of 9/11 Coyote Legends to be honored Sept. 30 Former school technology chief accused of illegally copying district data WHS boys cross country places 1st out of 21 teams Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back