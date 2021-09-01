Today's thought for Sept. 1 Sep 1, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “Commitment is easy before a relationship requires compromise and obligation.” — Padma Lakshmi, “Love, Loss and What We Ate: A Memoir” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Commitment Obligation Relationship Compromise Today Memoir Padma Lakshmi Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 9 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Enerplus refines its assets with sale of "non-strategic" acres in the Bakken Angie Jacobson, 56 Williston Basin International Airport prepares for Sun Country Airline's arrival as passenger boardings continue to increase Kenneth Carlson, 60 Sanford continues with plans to set up clinic, hospital in Williston Square City Commission approves bid to begin construction of new animal control facility for police department Williston Square hopes to attract more business as project continues Teresa Lynn Ackerson, 49 AC/DC tribute concert moved to Upper Missouri Fairgrounds Police: Man threatened, shot at another person Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back