"Language is very powerful. Language does not just describe reality. Language creates the reality it describes." — Desmond Tutu
MOST POPULAR
-
Man charged with child abuse sentenced to serve 3 and 1/2 years in prison
-
Cold Stone Creamery to open in Williston
-
22-year-old accused of sending sexual messages to underage girl
-
Jury finds Severson guilty of mitigated deliberate homicide in shooting death of Tyler Hayden
-
North Dakota changes quarantine guidelines for mask-wearers
-
Bakken producer Oasis Petroleum aiming for quick emergence from Chapter 11
-
Myron Schell, 64
-
Timothy Ernest Knutson, 66
-
As COVID-19 cases rise, District 1 switches 1 school to distance learning
-
Abby Lester Zarr, 21