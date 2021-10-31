Today's thought for Oct. 31 Oct 31, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “Nothing ever becomes real till it is experienced — even a proverb is no proverb until your life has illustrated it.” — John Keats Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Proverb Today John Keats Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 10 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Jundt releases statement, "strongly refuses" to step down WEA votes No Confidence in Board President Chris Jundt, ask for immediate resignation Thake placed on administrative leave 10-digit dialing will be mandatory later this month Biosurfactant proving to be a game-changer for Bakken operators Crestwood acquires Oasis Midstream, Oasis closes on Diamondback's QEP assets Michael Edwards, 65 NWLA: North Dakota taxpayers, landowners have been left 'holding the bag' by state's Bakken Restart program Robert J. Cote, 68 Wilson vs. El Tex, the tiger Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back