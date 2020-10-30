"Literature is news that stays news" — Ezra Pound, "ABC of Reading"
MOST POPULAR
-
Man convicted of manslaughter in August accused of jail assault
-
Burgum issues 'Thanksgiving Challenge' to lower infection rates
-
Man admits threatening judge, sentenced to serve 2 years in prison
-
Daryl Tofte, 67
-
Things To Do: Halloween in Williston
-
WHS girls cross country win first-ever state title; boys place sixth
-
2 killed, 1 injured in morning crash in McKenzie County
-
Jesse Nelson, 24
-
Three COVID-related deaths reported in Williams County
-
Holiday Lights Parade to make some changes in wake of COVID-19