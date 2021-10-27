Today's thought for Oct. 27 Oct 27, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “Classism and greed are making insignificant all the other kinds of isms.” — Ruby Dee Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 6 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR 10-digit dialing will be mandatory later this month Spirited discussion at District 7 special board meeting precedes executive session to discuss superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Thake Texas police find body of man who may have North Dakota ties WEA votes No Confidence in Board President Chris Jundt, ask for immediate resignation Thake placed on administrative leave Andy Njos earns world strongman status Williston woman hurt in distracted driving incident Michael Edwards, 65 Biosurfactant proving to be a game-changer for Bakken operators Wilson vs. El Tex, the tiger Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back