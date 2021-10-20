Today's thought for Oct. 20 Oct 20, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “If you stop at general math, you’re only going to make general math money.” — Snoop Dogg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 5 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Trenton to land one of state's largest economic expansion projects to date Helms: Williams County likely to see 20 percent increase in rig counts Man accused of attempted murder and rape found guilty on all five charges Tanya Dawn Gohl, 43 Genesis to become latest business to break ground at Williston Square A dream 10 years in the making: Genesis breaks ground in Williston Square Flaring solutions are circling the Bakken, thanks in part to state's new tax credit Coke Aafedt, 91 Williston Community Builders ready to return with 2021 Festival of Trees Judge sides with Newfield in disputed royalties case Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back