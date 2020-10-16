"God guided me to America and gave me a good job. But he also gave me a heart so I would look back." -- Manute Bol
MOST POPULAR
-
CARES Act proposal would put two Willams County companies back to work completing oil wells
-
Spooking safely: Downtowners plans Halloween fun amid cancellations
-
Williams County woman among 12 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday
-
Pizza Ranch, Slim Chickens first restaurants to join Williston Square development
-
Burgum calls new rise in cases a COVID storm, moves Williams County to orange zone
-
Attorney general: Deceased candidate's win in North Dakota House race would create vacancy
-
WHS students dance through decades for 2020 homecoming
-
WHS girls cross country team wins first WDA title; head coach named coach of the year
-
Bakken producer Oasis Petroleum aiming for quick emergence from Chapter 11
-
Laboyd sentenced on one count of manslaughter, one count of aggravated assault