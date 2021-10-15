Today's thought for Oct. 15 Oct 15, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “There is no surer foundation for a beautiful friendship than a mutual taste in literature.” — P.G. Wodehouse Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Today Friendship Foundation Taste Literature Mutual Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 4 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Genesis to become latest business to break ground at Williston Square Trenton to land one of state's largest economic expansion projects to date Oyloe named River's Edge Events Manager Williams County Sheriff seeking public's help to identify person of interest Wendy Kerbaugh, 51 Ronald Kerbaugh, 60 WHS cross country teams named athletes of the week Williston shows they are Willow Strong WSC hires new hockey coach Howard C Torgerson, 69 Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back