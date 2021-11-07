Today's thought for Nov. 7 Nov 7, 2021 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “In the depth of winter, I finally learned that within me there lay an invincible summer.” — Albert Camus Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Winter Today Summer Albert Camus Depth Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 5 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR One dead following early morning shooting in Williston Three dead in Stateline Casino shooting Bakken accident inspired new, life-saving safety device that's getting attention all the way to Texas Dr. Francis R. Corner, 78 Williston couple bring the North Pole to Halloween every year Williams County will loan Cerilon $6 million for Trenton GTL plant Jerry Dean Sergent, 63 and Noreen Ann Sergent, 62 Jerry Sergent, 63 and Noreen Sergent, 62 Naomi Rae Rossow, 60 Coyote Clay Target League finishes season as No. 1 in trap, sporting clays, 5-stand Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back