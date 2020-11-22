"It is a narrow mind which cannot look at a subject from various points of view." — George Eliot, "Middlemarch"
MOST POPULAR
-
Sheriff's Office investigating Tuesday death
-
Williston woman wins national Walmart Recipe Contest
-
CHI president: Hospital working to treat COVID patients, deal with staffing shortages
-
Michael S. Koch, 45
-
After resisting calls for it, North Dakota's governor issues a mask order
-
Williston Police Department reminds public of mask order
-
Ashlie Janeil Halvorson, 33
-
Area athletic directors respond to winter sports postponements
-
Michael Anderson, 65
-
Bradley Borud, 51