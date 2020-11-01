"A serious prophet upon predicting a flood should be the first man to climb a tree. This would demonstrate that he was indeed a seer." -- Stephen Crane, "The Red Badge of Courage"
MOST POPULAR
-
Man convicted of manslaughter in August accused of jail assault
-
Montana man thought COVID-19 was a 'shamdemic,' until that is it sent him to the hospital
-
WHS girls cross country win first-ever state title; boys place sixth
-
Three COVID-related deaths reported in Williams County
-
Holiday Lights Parade to make some changes in wake of COVID-19
-
Things To Know: Williston City Commission meeting
-
2 killed, 1 injured in morning crash in McKenzie County
-
Jesse Nelson, 24
-
City Commission to vote on grant for childcare facility on WSC campus
-
Daryl Tofte, 67