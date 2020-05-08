“No nation on this globe should be more internationally minded than America because it was built by all nations.” — Harry Truman
MOST POPULAR
-
Man who caused crash that killed teen sentenced to 10 years
-
North Dakota finds two asymptomatic COVID-19 cases at Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston
-
Gary Tofte, 72
-
Robert “Bob” Bartels, 64
-
Two oilfield companies find North Dakota smart way to have smaller "Pick up the Patch" event
-
Five COVID-19 cases reported in Williams County
-
Firefighters respond to barn fires outside of Ray
-
Carol Ann Larsen, 84
-
Man accused of firing a shot, running from police
-
Leon Jay Raad, 61