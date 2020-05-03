"There is no other way to guard yourself against flattery than by making men understand that telling you the truth will not offend you." -- Niccolo Machiavelli, "The Prince"
MOST POPULAR
-
City of Williston to remain closed until May 8
-
Chippewa woman questions ownership of land for proposed OE2 gas plant in Williams County
-
Jeffrey M. Lindquist, 64
-
Man accused of firing a shot, running from police
-
Semi driver dies after crash near Alamo
-
DOE report: Bakken crude is not more volatile than conventional or Permian Basin oil
-
Burgum: Data look favorable for lifting certain business restrictions on restaurants and the like on May 1
-
Man accused of attacking, threatening woman
-
North Dakota continues to shape its protections for vulnerable populations as state prepares to lift some COVID-19 restrictions
-
City to waive permit fees for new home construction