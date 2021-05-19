“Live comedy is fantastic. It’s when live comedy is transcribed and reported and critiqued outside of the venue without context that things become complicated.” — Michael Che
MOST POPULAR
-
Work at Williston Square progress as projects begin to pick up
-
North Dakota production is up, and the state is closing in on a record number of producing wells
-
Sheriff's office responds to accidental drowning
-
34-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting preteen
-
$50K bond set for sex assault accusation
-
Your Question Answered: Would Keystone XL’s oil compete with Bakken crude if built?
-
Arthur Kerner Kittelson, 80
-
Woman accused of threats over car sale gone bad
-
Cold water from Energy Transfer's CEO isn't deterring North Dakota's petrochemical dreams
-
Patton earns rank of Eagle Scout just in time for 18th birthday