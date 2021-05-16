“More and more we are into communications; and less and less into communication.” — Studs Terkel
MOST POPULAR
-
Dismissal motion in child pornography case signals more serious charges likely
-
Woman accused of threats over car sale gone bad
-
Work at Williston Square progress as projects begin to pick up
-
North Dakota production is up, and the state is closing in on a record number of producing wells
-
Enerplus lays out Bakken battle plans now that it has quadrupled its holdings in the nation's No. 2 oil play
-
Nine students have art chosen for traveling show, with some to hang at state capitol
-
City of Williston to allow virtual utility payments including Google Pay, Apple Pay and cryptocurrency
-
Teachers, new school district still negotiating for next school year
-
Zip to Zap was a prank that turned into a riot where the National Guard was called in
-
North Dakota doctors discuss COVID-19 vaccinations, UMDHU continues walk-in vaccination clinic