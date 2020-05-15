“I believe that dreams — day dreams, you know, with your eyes wide open and your brain machinery whizzing — are likely to lead to the betterment of the world “ — L. Frank Baum
Load comments
MOST POPULAR
-
Convicted murderer dies in prison
-
20-year-old accused of sex with 14-year-old girl, held on $75,000 bond
-
Local dance studios eagerly prepare to reopen
-
Shutting in DAPL would deepen North Dakota's current energy crisis, and put the future of the sector in doubt
-
North Dakota sets parameters for testimony during hearing to consider declaring North Dakota oil production a waste
-
Vernon J. DeCoteau, Jr, 53
-
City leaders discuss Williston's economy now and moving forward
-
Man who caused crash that killed teen sentenced to 10 years
-
Marshall Ryan Fearing, 58
-
North Dakota lawmaker among three laying claim to disputed mineral rights in Lake Sakakawea area