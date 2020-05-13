“There’s an old saying about those who forget history. I don’t remember it, but it’s good.” — Stephen Colbert
Tags
Load comments
MOST POPULAR
-
Man who caused crash that killed teen sentenced to 10 years
-
Convicted murderer dies in prison
-
North Dakota finds two asymptomatic COVID-19 cases at Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston
-
20-year-old accused of sex with 14-year-old girl, held on $75,000 bond
-
Local dance studios eagerly prepare to reopen
-
Five COVID-19 cases reported in Williams County
-
Shutting in DAPL would deepen North Dakota's current energy crisis, and put the future of the sector in doubt
-
Vernon J. DeCoteau, Jr, 53
-
Gary Tofte, 72
-
City leaders discuss Williston's economy now and moving forward