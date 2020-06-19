“There’s always something to suggest that you’ll never be who you wanted to be. Your choice is to take it or keep on moving.” — Phylicia Rashad
MOST POPULAR
-
22-year-old woman accused of sex with 13-year-old boy
-
Hundreds gather to honor fallen Grand Forks police officer
-
Fatal crash at Mandan airport involved homebuilt plane; pilot ID still not released
-
Lacy D. Oyloe, 35
-
Stepping down: Williston school board president resigns
-
Police charge men with drug-related felonies after traffic stop
-
Lacy D. Oyloe, 35
-
North Dakota posts record drop in crude oil, natural gas production for April
-
Man accused of firing shots at fleeing robbery victim
-
Half of Williams County is entering a drought, while the other half is abnormally dry
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.