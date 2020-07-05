"Love, like wisdom, dissolves you and then resolves you. It breaks down your ego and puts you back together again properly." -- RZA, "The Tao of Wu"
MOST POPULAR
-
Man, 23, accused of sexually assaulting teen girl
-
Hamm buying up shares of Continental Resources
-
Baker to retire from Coca-Cola after 53 years
-
Relief Funds to be given out on July 15
-
Oilfield company shows appreciation for first responders
-
Muriel Jean Lippert, 60
-
22-year-old woman accused of sex with 13-year-old boy
-
Richie "Red" Matchett, 77
-
Fort Buford looking for volunteers to help unearth original structures
-
Lila Fee, 92