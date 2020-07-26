"The trouble with fiction ... is that it makes too much sense. Reality never makes sense." -- Aldous Huxley, "The Genius and the Goddess"
MOST POPULAR
-
Woman in her 70s is first COVID-19-related death in Williams County
-
District 1 finalizing COVID plan for new school year
-
Second COVID-related death in Williams County
-
Essential workers honored by Williston Rotary Club
-
Man accused of trying to tamper with witness in sexual assault case
-
Burgum wades into the national mask debate even as North Dakota reports highest daily case count so far
-
District 1 delays school opening to Aug. 27 in response to COVID outbreak
-
State hitting new highs for coronavirus, amid increased testing, reopening
-
Spring Lake Park to host 2020 Chokecherry Festival
-
Williston police arrest 21-year-old woman after standoff