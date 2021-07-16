“Any professional athlete will tell you that the mind is everything. For me, there is no shame in saying that I visualize and I meditate, because it really works.” — Carli Lloyd
MOST POPULAR
-
Garrett B. Hoelscher, 23 and Alex A. Ruud, 16
-
Alex A. Ruud, 16
-
Garrett B. Hoelscher, 23
-
Williston City Commission officially introduces Matt Clark as new Fire Chief
-
Jones brings experience, new goals to Williston wrestling
-
Shale oil now has a new benchmark that can replace WTI — a Brent of its own
-
29-year-old killed in crash
-
City of Williston provides updates for Williston Square intersection project
-
Williston Boom 12U, 10U teams win championships
-
Stenehjem: Biden administration's moratorium on new oil and gas leases will cost North Dakota hundreds of millions