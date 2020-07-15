"I went through two schools of acting, but I learned more about acting from meditating and from my martial arts teacher." -- Forest Whitaker
MOST POPULAR
-
Police looking for person of interest after Friday evening shooting
-
COVID-19 outbreak identified in Tioga
-
Police file reckless endangerment charge after Friday shooting
-
Crashes in Watford City kill toddler, injure woman
-
Police: Just before October crash, driver was huffing cleaning products
-
Police ask for help finding 15-year-old girl
-
Stenehjem suspends license for electronic pull tab machines in state
-
North Dakota looking to expand testing with static testing sites in Williston, other locations
-
Coronavirus cases at Hess plant were related to out-of-state workers
-
Karen Ann Marie Lenk, 55