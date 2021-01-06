"I've got passion, and for people who don't, I make them see how trite their lives are." -- John Singleton
MOST POPULAR
-
Police: Man kicked in former boss' door when he didn't get a response to Facebook friend request
-
Man pleads guilty to murder in connection with August 2019 fatal shooting
-
Off-duty oilfield worker spots carbon monoxide leak
-
Debra Anderson, 68
-
Man accused of Christmas Eve break-ins
-
Barbara Jean Spooner, 82
-
Man accused of violating probation on rape charge
-
Paul C. Campbell Jr., 46
-
State lays out full vaccine priority list
-
James Memorial hosts North Dakota Juried Student Art Show, featuring local artists