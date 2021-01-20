"Time will tell. Time is always telling. Time never stops telling." -- Questlove
MOST POPULAR
-
20-year-old convicted of murdering infant son in April 2019
-
Company proposing massive natural gas power plant for region
-
Burgum: Mask mandates, capacity limits will expire Jan 18
-
Williston's new Pizza Hut opens after long wait
-
Patricia Joan Conlin, 96
-
Police: Woman's attempt to hide drugs failed when syringe broke off inside her body
-
Damage, travel problems reported after wind that saw gusts of 93 mph
-
Busted Knuckle Brewery holds grand opening in Williston
-
First local vaccine clinic fills quickly
-
Williston Economic Development: New mentorship program, Peterson takes on larger role