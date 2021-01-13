"Dreams are lovely. But they are just dreams. Fleeting, ephemeral. Pretty. But dreams do not come true just because you dream them. It's hard work that makes things happen. It's hard work that creates change." -- Shonda Rhimes, "Year of Yes"
MOST POPULAR
-
Police: Woman's attempt to hide drugs failed when syringe broke off inside her body
-
Man accused of having explicit images of underage girls
-
CHI parent signs letter of intent with Essentia Health
-
First community rapid COVID-19 testing held in Williston
-
Chamber's Young Professionals host Lunch and Learn on personal branding
-
Free community rapid COVID-19 testing to be offered Jan. 11 in Williston
-
Man pleads guilty to murder in connection with August 2019 fatal shooting
-
WHS eases restrictions on attendance guidelines after state moves to yellow phase
-
Pandemic led to 'hell for many of us' on Fort Berthold, tribal chairman says
-
Mary Jane Cummins, 82