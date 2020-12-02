"Never be so focused on what you're looking for that you overlook the thing you actually find." -- Ann Patchett, "State of Wonder"
MOST POPULAR
-
Inmate dies in Williams County jail
-
Ashlie Janeil Halvorson, 33
-
Lee Lawrence Steen, 71
-
New book takes readers on a visual tour of North Dakota's abandoned past
-
Police: 'Suspicious package' contained personal items, no danger to community
-
Coyotes Clay Target League places first in conference
-
Sheriff's Office investigating Tuesday death
-
Advocates pushing for better access to Lake Sakakawea from Williams County
-
Williston's JJ Williams makes all-state team
-
Dennis Melland, 77