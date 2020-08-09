"It's an honor to be considered in the same breath, but I'm not Michael Jordan. I'm the first Chamique Holdsclaw. And I think that's where the women's game has to get to, when women are recognized on their own." -- Chamique Holdsclaw
MOST POPULAR
-
Man accused of seriously injuring 3-month-old infant
-
Qvale boys will be playing for different cities
-
Man facing 2 dozen charges after police say he sent threatening and harassing emails to a judge
-
58-year-old man dies in motorcycle crash
-
Couple found dead at Tioga farmstead, police don't suspect a crime
-
Search for a rare car's history leads to old Williston dealership
-
Haugen resigns leadership post after Facebook post gone awry is posted at NDGGA Facebook page
-
Bruce & Corrine Kjelvik, 79
-
DC Circuit Appeals Court reverses shutdown order for Dakota Access Pipeline
-
McKenzie County woman in her 20s dies after COVID-19 diagnosis