Today's thought for Aug. 29 Aug 29, 2021 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “You’ve got to learn your instrument. Then, you practice, practice, practice. And then, when you finally get up there on the bandstand, forget all that and just wail.” — Charlie Parker Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Practice Wail Today Instrument Charlie Parker Bandstand Get Up Load comments MOST POPULAR Williston Square hopes to attract more business as project continues Highway Patrol, Minot PD recognize resident for their role in locating at-risk individual CHI St. Alexius Health Williston makes updates to visitation, COVID testing due to increase in positive cases Teresa Lynn Ackerson, 49 Friends, family hope billboard will help locate woman who went missing in 1981 Victim's family objects to probation for woman who pleaded guilty to sex with boy Police: Man threatened, shot at another person Angie Jacobson, 56 Brittany Keyes, 30 Williams County preliminary budget is a smorgasbord of COVID-19 catchup, other projects Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back